Report: Model Amber Rose Set to Speak at Republican National Convention

Model Amber Rose, who recently endorsed former President Donald Trump, is reportedly set to speak at the Republican National Convention, which is set to kick off July 15 in Milwaukee.

Amber Rose’s participation in the RNC was reported by CNN’s Kristen Holmes.

As Breitbart News reported, Amber Rose officially endorsed Trump for the upcoming 2024 presidential election in an Instagram post in May. She shared a photo of herself with Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump with the caption “Trump 2024,” along with the American flag.

Rose later said the guilty verdict in Trump’s New York case only “helps him more. I think people see the injustice in what happened and they want to vote for him more than ever.”

She recently appeared in a new MAGA-themed music video from rapper Forgiato Blow, titled “Trump Trump Baby” — an ode to Trump and a takedown of Joe Biden’s disastrous presidency.

