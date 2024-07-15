A video obtained by TMZ showed former President Donald Trump’s would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, awkwardly joking about his penis size.
The video, given to TMZ by a classmate, allegedly featured Crooks when he was just a sophomore in high school and while they were at the Steel Center for Career and Technical Education in Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania, which reportedly “provides career and technical education to students attending several public school districts in PA,” according to TMZ.
In the video, Crooks jokingly described himself as being 6’4″ and as a Stanford University student, while having a ten-inch penis.
JUST IN: TMZ has obtained footage of Thomas Matthew Crooks claiming he had a 10-inch pen*s.
The video was reportedly taken in February of 2020 at Steel Center Career and Technical Education in Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania.
Classmates say Crooks was quiet but would open up and… pic.twitter.com/1eJm2jAlDG
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 15, 2024
The video is significant as it paints a different picture from what the initial reports were of Crooks, which said he was a loner and regularly bullied. According to the classmate who spoke with TMZ, Crooks could not only be friendly, but he also had a way with computers:
The former classmate says Crooks was quiet at first, but gradually opened up. He was cool, friendly, and got along with his classmates.
Crooks was also described to us as a savant when it came to computer tech. He was one of the most talented students in class — being able to take computers apart and reassemble them without a hitch.
The former classmate tells us Crooks did not bring up politics or guns while in the classroom. Needless to say, he was absolutely floored to find out Thomas attempted to assassinate Trump.
The motives for Crooks carrying out an assassination attempt on the former president remain unknown at this time. Former classmates of Crooks also said that he tried to join the school’s rifle club but was rejected for being a “comically bad” shot.
“He was a terrible shot,” the classmate said. “Our old coach was a stickler, he trained Navy marksmen, so he knew people. He knew when someone’s not the greatest person.”
“We noticed a few things Thomas said and how he interacted with other people … He said some things that were kind of concerning,” the classmate added. “You know, obviously, we’re using guns in a school setting so you need to be very careful in that regard.”
Without elaborating, the classmate even said that Crooks made “some crass jokes that weren’t appropriate when there are firearms in the school setting.”
