A video obtained by TMZ showed former President Donald Trump’s would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, awkwardly joking about his penis size.

The video, given to TMZ by a classmate, allegedly featured Crooks when he was just a sophomore in high school and while they were at the Steel Center for Career and Technical Education in Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania, which reportedly “provides career and technical education to students attending several public school districts in PA,” according to TMZ.

In the video, Crooks jokingly described himself as being 6’4″ and as a Stanford University student, while having a ten-inch penis.

The video is significant as it paints a different picture from what the initial reports were of Crooks, which said he was a loner and regularly bullied. According to the classmate who spoke with TMZ, Crooks could not only be friendly, but he also had a way with computers: