Report: U.S. Officials Received Intel of Iranian Plot to Assassinate Donald Trump Before Crooks’ Attempt

United States officials reportedly received information about a potential Iranian assassination plot against former President Donald Trump before the failed assassination attempt against him on Saturday, and, in response, Trump’s security detail was reportedly increased.

Several people with information on the matter reportedly told CNN that while there was knowledge of a potential threat — and Trump received “enhanced security” — at this time, there is no known connection between 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks and the potential plot from Iran.

Crooks had positioned him on the roof of a nearby building where he had a direct line of sight of the former president at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Since Trump survived the assassination attempt and was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part” of his right ear, questions have been raised about the security failings surrounding the event.

Defiant: Bloodied Trump Pumps Fist to Crowd After Possible Shooting at Rally

C-SPAN

“Secret Service learned of the increased threat from this threat stream,” a U.S. official told the outlet, adding that the National Security Council (NSC) had “directly contacted” the U.S. Secret Service “at a senior level to be absolutely sure they continued to track the latest reporting.”

The Secret Service then reportedly shared the information of the potential Iranian plot to assassinate Trump “with the detail lead, and the Trump campaign was made aware of an evolving threat,” the official added.

“In response to the increased threat, Secret Service surged resources and assets for the protection of former President Trump,” the official said. “All of this was in advance of Saturday.”

In an interview with ABC News, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said that local law enforcement had been placed inside of the building that Crooks had climbed onto the roof of due to the safety issues of placing someone on top of a “sloped roof.”

Before Trump was shot, a local law enforcement officer reportedly encountered Crooks on top of the roof but went back down the ladder.

Butler County Sheriff Michael T. Slupe told Jennifer Borrasso, a reporter with KDKA-TV, that what he knew was that “the officer had both hands up on the roof to get up onto the roof. Never made it, because the shooter had turned towards the officer and rightfully, and smartfully, the officer let go.”