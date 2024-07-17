Poll: Donald Trump Leads Biden Nationally; 10-Point Lead Among Independents

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden nationally and taking a ten-point lead among independents, a HarrisX/Forbes survey found.

The survey showed Trump leading Biden by three points nationally, garnering 45 percent support to Biden’s 42 percent support. Another 13 percent remain undecided.

Trump’s lead expands in a crowded field with third-party candidates garnering 43 percent support — four points more than Biden’s 39 percent support.

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. follows with 13 percent support, and Green Party candidate Jill Stein and independent candidate Cornel West see two percent support each.

Perhaps what is more, this same survey showed Trump with a ten-point advantage over independents, leading with 55 percent to Biden’s 45 percent support.

Notably, this survey was taken July 13-15, 2024, which means it covers two days after the failed assassination attempt on Trump, which occurred on July 13.

The survey found that 94 percent of respondents had heard about the tragic event, which took the life of one attendee and injured two others outside of Trump.

The survey found a consensus among respondents, as 77 percent deemed the shooting of Trump an “assassination attempt,” compared to 23 percent who are unsure or do not know. That consensus is consistent among Republicans (92 percent), Democrats (67 percent), and independent (74 percent).

Notably, over one-third of respondents said that the coverage of Trump’s shooting via print papers was unfair and biased. Twenty three percent said the same of online news portals, and 20 percent said the same of cable news.

They survey, taken among 1,918 registered, has a +/- 2.2 percent margin of error.

Trump has attributed his survival to “God alone.”