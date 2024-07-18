Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 576: Mike Slate on JD Vance’s Hillbilly Heritage

Host Mike Slater discusses Ohio Sen. and Republican Vice-Presidential Nominee JD Vance’s acceptance speech at last night’s RNC convention. Slater reflects on the “hillbilly” culture that produced the populist senator from Ohio. Then, Slater takes what he calls “the best phone call” that he’s ever heard from listener Bill in Ohio on the topic of life’s real heroes.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.