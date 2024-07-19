Exclusive — Kari Lake on Replacing Biden: A Harris-Newsom Ticket Would ‘Bomb’ in Arizona

Democrats would most certainly lose Arizona if they replaced President Joe Biden with Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom on the ticket, Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake asserted during a sit-down interview with Breitbart News Washington bureau chief Matthew Boyle at the Republican National Convention on Thursday.

“We are the party to unify our country, the Americans first,” Lake said of Republicans, explaining that the left is in discord.

WATCH — Maher: Biden Won’t Be the Nominee, Harris and Newsom Have Policy Problems on Border, Homelessness:

“Whatever they say, it’s always opposite. If they say someone’s poll numbers are high, they’re probably low. They’re always pushing the false narrative,” she said, explaining that if Biden is replaced, she does not see how it could be anyone other than Harris.

“I don’t know how it could be anybody else, because the money can’t go to anybody else. And then maybe they bring in Gavin Newsom for VP, and that would be a beautiful thing for Arizona, because Arizonans know how far California has fallen down because of Gavin Newsom,” she said, explaining that she does not believe in giving up on any state.

WATCH — McCaskill: VP Harris or Gavin Newsom Should Be at the Top of the Dem Ticket After Tonight:

“We shouldn’t say, ok, it’s a lost cause … I want California to go back to its … best days. … Now, it’s in terrible disrepair. It’s in terrible shape, because the leftist policies. I want to see California come back. I want to see Arizona come back,” she said, noting that she used to go on family trips to the Golden State to cool down for the summer.

But ultimately, the way Newsom has destroyed California will not work in the Democrats’ favor, she continued, predicting that a Harris-Newsom ticket would “bomb” in Arizona.

“If it’s Newsom, if it’s Kamala, that ticket will bomb — really bomb in Arizona, because people in Arizona, we have the phrase: ‘Don’t California our Arizona.'”

WATCH:

Matthew Perdie & Jack Knudsen

“He’s destroyed a once great state, and it’s been at the hands of Gavin Newsom. So I welcome that ticket,” she said of the hypothetical Harris-Newsom ticket for Democrats, should they force Biden to exit the race.

Her comments coincide with reports from Axios, which cited several top Democrats who said Biden will step aside as the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee as “soon as this weekend.” However, the Biden-Harris campaign is denying.