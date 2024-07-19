Report: Biden Family Looking at Possible Exit Strategies for Besieged President

What does President Joe Biden’s exit from the 2024 White House race look like? According to an NBC News report Friday, members of the octogenarian’s own family are working through scenarios dealing with that very question right now.

The report cites two people familiar with the discussions. It sets out one proviso of the discussions is that Biden has to keep his reputation in tact through the exit while not giving former President Donald Trump any leeway to add to his growing political capital. The outlet continues:

Biden’s family members have specifically discussed how he would want to end his re-election bid on his own timing and with a carefully calculated plan in place. Considerations about the impact of the campaign on his health, his family and the stability of the country are among those at the forefront of the discussions, the people familiar with the discussions said.

Overall, the sheer prospect of Biden’s departure, much less that his family is gaming out a possible exit plan, “is an extraordinary development that comes after he has repeatedly said he would not relinquish his position as the presumptive nominee of the party,” the story admits.

As to its veracity, the White House has been quick to squash any such speculation.

Spokesman Andrew Bates is quoted denying such exit discussions are happening amongst the family or even across the broader Democratic party.

O TURNING ON JOE? https://t.co/3dx8H2l6vN — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 19, 2024

“That is not happening, period,” he said. “The individuals making those claims are not speaking for his family or his team — and they will be proven wrong. Keep the faith.”

Biden’s reelection campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon also insisted Friday the president is staying in the White House race.

“Absolutely, the president’s in this race,” O’Malley Dillon said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” when asked by co-host Mika Brzezinski if Biden is still in the race, saying Biden “is more committed than ever to beat Donald Trump.”

RELATED– Rep. Kat Cammack: You May See the 25th Amendment Used by Democrats If Biden Won’t Step Aside

“We believe on this campaign, we are built for the close election we are in and we see the path forward,” she added, even as the candidate is in isolation while stricken with COVID-19 and no word yet on when he will return to the campaign trail.

“He’s the best person to take on Donald Trump.“

Read the full NBC News report here