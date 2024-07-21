Flailing Democrats Urged to Consider Swapping ‘Young’ Hillary Clinton for Biden

As flailing Democrats despair publicly and privately at the diminishing chances of President Joe Biden returning to the White House in 2024, some supporters think a ready made alternative is waiting in the wings to replace the octogenarian.

Step forward two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton. Pablo O’Hana said she is a “seasoned, savvy and adaptable candidate” in an opinion piece published by The Hill on Saturday.

He argued the former Secretary of State also has youth on her side at 76 as well as experience, stating in the piece:

Let’s get this out of the way first: Clinton is younger than both Biden and Trump. Given the current furor over age, this is not a trivial fact; energy and stamina are equated with capability. Clinton is a ready-made replacement. She possesses an unparalleled resume and an unmatched depth of experience. She has consistently redefined the roles she has served, from secretary of State and U.S. senator to first lady and Children’s Defense Fund attorney. Her extensive background in domestic and international affairs is not just impressive; at a time when global politics are increasingly volatile and complex, her experience is priceless. Her continued advocacy for children’s rights and health care—a topic of ever-increasing importance post-pandemic—adds another layer of appeal.

In the article O’Hana goes on to applaud her profile, arguing “From women’s rights and education to global diplomacy and health care, Clinton has traveled the world delivering passionate speeches. Her ability to connect with diverse audiences and articulate complex ideas with clarity and conviction re-establishes her as a formidable global stateswoman.”

Ultimately he concludes with the forthright exhortation that Democrats “have a seasoned, savvy and adaptable candidate in Hillary Clinton.”

O’Hana sees the former vice president as being “free of the burden of incumbency,” meaning she can ” she can run on a platform of stability, restoration and progress, with the credibility of her lifetime in public service and proven leadership.

“In her candidacy, we might just find our best chance to retain the White House and transcend the gladiatorial spectacle of politics. ”

This is not the first time Hillary Clinton has been suggested for the 2024 race.

As Breitbart News reported, former pollster for President Barack Obama, Fernand Amandi, published an internal survey early this month that pushed both Vice President Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton as better candidates than President Joe Biden.

“I’m really surprised by Hillary’s strength,” Amandi said. “While some dismiss her as yesterday’s news and a candidate of the past, voters at least in this poll suggest they may be open to a Clinton comeback and that a ticket with Clinton as president and Harris as vice president is even ‘stronger together.’”