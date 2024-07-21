Ron Klain, President Joe Biden’s former chief of staff, on Sunday blamed donors and Democrat lawmakers for Biden’s decision to drop out of the presidential race and called on the party to unite around Vice President Kamala Harris.

Klain, who served as chief of staff from 2021 to 2023, wrote, “Now that the donors and electeds have pushed out the only candidate who has ever beaten Trump, it’s time to end the political fantasy games and unite behind the only veteran of a national campaign — our outstanding @vp,@KamalaHarris!! Let’s get real and win in November!”

Klain released his statement quickly after Biden announced on Sunday that he would not seek reelection.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Biden’s statement read. “And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

In a later statement, he called on Democrats to unite around Vice President Harris.

He offered “my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.”