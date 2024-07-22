Gov. Wes Moore (D-MD) endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the next president of the United States, noting that the job of the president “is a Black job.”

In a post on X, Moore posted a photo of himself standing next to Harris, writing that Trump was “about to find out” the job of the President of the United States was a black job.

“Donald Trump is about to find out being the President of the United States is a Black job,” Moore wrote.

Moore’s post comes a day after President Joe Biden issued a statement on X announcing that he was withdrawing from the presidential race.

After announcing that he was withdrawing from the presidential race, Biden announced in a separate post that he was offering his “full support and endorsement” for Harris to be the party’s presidential nominee.

In a separate post on X, Moore revealed that he was proud to voice his “full support” and give Harris his “full endorsement” to be the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

“President Biden has built an extraordinary legacy throughout his five decades of public service, particularly during his time in the White House,” Moore wrote in his statement. “The American people deserve a champion who will continue the progress of the Biden-Harris Administration, and that’s why I am proud to voice my full support and offer my full endorsement to Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Nominee for President.”

Today, I am proud to voice my full support and offer my full endorsement to Vice President @KamalaHarris to be the Democratic Nominee for President of the United States.

Moore continued to state that he had taken part in “lengthy conversations” with Biden and Harris on Sunday and that he had given them his “full support” for Harris’ presidential candidacy.

“Vice President Harris has the experience, record, vision, and wisdom to unify the country,” Moore added.

President Biden selected her to serve by his side because he knew she could lead the nation. She will have the unique ability to energize the Democratic Party base and mobile a unique coalition, and we must rally around her and elect her to serve as the next President of the United States.

Moore’s endorsement of Harris comes as other Democrats such as Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA), former President Bill Clinton, and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) have also endorsed Harris to be the party’s presidential nominee.