Poll: Most Michigan Voters Oppose Biden-Harris Electric Car Mandate

The majority of likely voters in the swing state of Michigan oppose President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s Electric Vehicle (EV) mandate, which seeks to phase out gas-powered cars regardless of the impact on the jobs and wages of the nation’s auto workers.

The Detroit Free Press poll, which surveyed 600 likely voters in Michigan, finds that 55 percent of Michiganders oppose Biden and Harris’s EV mandate, which will require automakers to produce and sell more EVs to rid the market of gas-powered cars.

A minority of 40 percent of likely voters in Michigan said they support the EV mandate and five percent were undecided on the issue.

In March, the Biden-Harris administration issued the EV mandate, requiring that a majority of new cars sold in the United States market must be EVs or hybrid vehicles by 2032. The mandate comes in the form of an environmental regulation on tailpipe pollution.

The EV mandate was issued despite opposition from many of the nation’s auto workers, who warn their jobs will be eliminated and wages will be slashed because making EVs requires far less manpower, and from U.S. auto dealers, who say there is little appetite among Americans for EVs over gas-powered cars.

China has the most to gain from the Biden-Harris EV mandate, as the communist country controls nearly 70 percent of the world’s lithium, 95 percent of manganese, 73 percent of cobalt, 70 percent of graphite, and 63 percent of nickel — raw minerals needed to produce batteries for EVs.

Former President Donald Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), vying for the votes of auto workers, including members of the United Auto Workers (UAW), have vowed to end the EV mandate.

“[We will] end the Electric Vehicle mandate on day one — thereby saving the U.S. auto industry from complete obliteration, which is happening right now, and saving U.S. customers thousands and thousands of dollars per car,” Trump said at the Republican National Convention (RNC) last week.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.