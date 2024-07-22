Watch: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Demands House Oversight Committee Look into Perjury Charges Against Kimberly Cheatle

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) demanded House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) look into perjury charges against President Joe Biden’s Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle.

“You were asked earlier…about whether or not Secret Service was aware of a threat,” Luna told Cheatle during Monday’s House Oversight Committee hearing on the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Watch Below:

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna asks the chairman of the House Oversight Committee to look into perjury charges against Kimberly Cheatle. “Every single member of Congress does not feel safe with you in charge. We are all sitting ducks with you directing the Secret Service.” pic.twitter.com/a1gBNTZNdX — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) July 22, 2024

“You had said, ‘No, they were unaware of a threat,’ and, yet, according to communications…from law enforcement that were in some of these group chats, they actually had reported that Secret Service was made aware of a threat at around 5:59 p.m.,” the congresswoman added.

Cheatle responded, insisting, “I think we’re conflating the difference between the term ‘threat’ and ‘suspicious,'” to which Luna replied, “But you guys did have knowledge at 5:59 p.m., according to those group chats, did you not?”

“Of a suspicious individual,” Biden’s Secret Service director answered.

Luna then asked Comer to look into bringing perjury charges against Cheatle:

Chairman, in my opinion, according to some of the testimony today, I feel that [Cheatle] has perjured [herself] in some instances, and, so, I’m going to ask for a full review of the transcripts by staff, and if you find that to be the case, I do ask that you bring perjury charges against the director.

“It is very frustrating — and I have talked to my colleagues, and we have said it to your face — that you have been up here basically stonewalling our ability to get the answers to the American people,” Luna added.

The congresswoman went on to say that Cheatle’s failure to prevent a sniper from shooting Trump during his July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, makes all members of Congress “feel less safe,” adding, “We are all sitting ducks.”

“Every single member of Congress does not feel safe with you in charge,” Luna said. “I think that we are all sitting ducks with you directing the Secret Service.”

“But, more importantly, it sends a message to our adversaries that we are not protected, and we are one of the strongest countries in the world, so you have essentially made us a less safe country because of it,” the congresswoman added.

“As a result of that, I’m asking you to formally step down,” Luna declared. “I share [the] same opinions as my Democrat colleagues.”

As Breitbart News reported, Cheatle, whom Biden appointed in August 2022 and who reports to U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas — who has been impeached — is facing calls for her resignation but said that she has no intentions of stepping down.

Notably, it was recently reported that top officials within the Secret Service denied requests to increase the security for Trump over the past two years.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.