Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said, “That’s bullshit” in response to President Joe Biden’s Secret Service chief Kimberly Cheatle claiming she does not know how her opening statement was leaked to the press before it was sent to the House Oversight Committee.

“Would you say leaking your opening statement to Punchbowl News, Politico’s Playbook, and Washington Post several hours before you sent it to this committee as being political?” Mace asked during Monday’s hearing, titled Oversight of the U.S. Secret Service and the Attempted Assassination of President Donald J. Trump.

Cheatle responded, saying, “I have no idea how my statement got out,” to which Mace replied, “That’s bullshit.”

Mace then asked multiple “yes or no” questions that Cheatle failed to answer, resulting in the congresswoman remarking that Biden’s Secret Service director is “full of shit.”

“On July 15 this Committee sent you a list of demands of information that we wanted. Has the Secret Service provided this Committee a complete list of all law enforcement personnel that were there that day?” Mace asked, to which Cheatle, replied, “I will have to get back to you on that.”

“That is a no,” the congresswoman stated. “Have you provided all audio and video recordings in your possession to this Committee as we asked in July 15? Yes or no?”

Cheatle replied by, again, stating, “I would have to get back to you on that.”

“That is a no. You are full of shit today,” Mace reacted. “You’re just being completely dishonest.”

As Breitbart News reported, Biden’s Secret Service director also dodged questions about the rooftop from which shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks shot former President Donald Trump.

Cheatle also failed to answer how many agents were present at Trump’s July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and even claimed that the building from which Crooks shot President Trump was “outside the perimeter” of what needed to be secured — despite that building being less than 500 feet away from the 45th president.

Cheatle failed to answer whether the shooter carried the firearm to the rooftop or if it was already there before the assassination attempt. She also failed to answer when the last sweep occurred ahead of Trump’s rally.

Biden’s Secret Service director was subpoenaed following her failure to prevent a sniper from shooting at President Trump on July 13.

Cheatle, who was appointed by Biden in August 2022 and reports to U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas — who has been impeached — is facing calls for her resignation, but has said that she has no intentions to step down.

Notably, it was recently reported that top officials within the Secret Service denied requests to increase the security for President Trump over the past two years.

