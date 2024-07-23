JD Vance in Virginia: ‘Kamala Harris Is a Million Times Worse’ than Joe Biden

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) came out swinging at Vice President Kamala Harris at one of his first solo campaign rallies in Virginia on Monday, accusing her of lying about President Joe Biden’s health and tying her to his many policy failures.

“History will remember Joe Biden as not just a quitter — which he is — but one of the worst presidents of the United States of America. But, my friends, Kamala Harris is a million times worse, and everybody knows it,” Vance said at an evening campaign stop in Radford.

He continued:

She signed up for every single one of Joe Biden’s failures, and she lied about his mental capacity to serve as president. Our country has been saddled for three and a half years with a president who cannot do the job, and that is all because Kamala Harris and the rest of the Democrats lied about his ability to be our president.

“I think we’re gonna kick ’em all out come November and replace them with some people who care about this country,” he concluded.

Vance made the comment a day after Biden dropped out of the presidential election and tossed his endorsement to his second-in-command, who has historically polled worse than the 81-year-old president.

Before the stop in Virginia, the Ohio senator campaigned at his former high school in Middletown, Ohio. Vance noted his stark differences with Harris, pointing to his service in the Marine Corps and experience in the business world, compared to the vice president, who has been “collecting a government paycheck for the last 20 years.” Harris started as a prosecutor before becoming California’s attorney general and then a U.S. senator. She then unsuccessfully ran for president in 2020 and ultimately became Biden’s running mate.

For her part, Harris tied herself to Biden’s record in her first appearance since entering the Democrat primary race on Monday.

“Joe Biden’s legacy of accomplishment over the past three years is unmatched in modern history,” she claimed.

“In one term — he has already — yes, you may clap. In one term, he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office,” she said from the White House.