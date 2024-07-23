Ted Cruz: NPR Has Allowed ‘Liberal Donors to Buy Desired News Coverage’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is demanding National Public Radio (NPR) turn over documents related to its funding sources, contending the publicly funded news outlet has allowed “liberal donors to buy desired ‘news’ coverage.”

Cruz, the ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee, wrote to Katherine Maher, the president and chief executive officer of National Public Radio, last week, noting that because NPR receives federal funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) it is required to have “objectivity and balance in all programs or series of programs of a controversial nature.”

The Texas senator demanded NPR turn over documents relating to its public and private funding by July 26.

Cruz wrote, “The organization is falling short of that mandate.”

Cruz contended that the publicly funded news outlet may be “engaged in a Payola scheme to leverage its dwindling credibility as a nonpartisan news organization to ‘help’ partisan, left-wing megadonors.”

The Texas Republican continued:

NPR has admitted that “these station programming fees comprise a significant portion of NPR’s largest source of revenue” and that “the loss of federal funding [from CPB] would undermine the stations’ ability to pay NPR for programming.” Despite NPR’s assertion that it is not “government-funded media,” the hidden flow of taxpayer dollars suggests otherwise.

A Commerce Committee memo also details how NPR gives its private donors “what they pay for,” including:

“These and other examples show that NPR has strayed far from its ethos of ‘independent journalism in the public interest’ by allowing its liberal donors to buy desired ‘news’ coverage,” Cruz wrote to Maher. “If the American taxpayer is going to finance a public broadcaster, then they deserve nothing less than fair and unbiased reporting.”