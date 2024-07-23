Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) asked President Joe Biden’s Secret Service chief Kimberly Cheatle during Monday’s House Oversight Committee hearing on the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump why the Secret Service’s protective perimeter in Butler, Pennsylvania, was shorter than the range of an AR-15.

“An AR-15 has a range of about 4 to 600 yards,” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said after Cheatle told her that the building from which shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks allegedly shot President Trump was “approximately 200 yards” away from the stage.

“Why is the Secret Service protective perimeter shorter than one of the most popular semi-automatic weapons in the United States?” the congresswoman asked.

Watch Below:

Why was the Secret Service’s protective perimeter in Butler shorter than the range of an AR-15? It does not take 60 days to answer that question. The agency’s failure to publicly account for these questions and others from Congress is unacceptable. Dir. Cheatle should resign. pic.twitter.com/5C50Qi5EJS — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) July 23, 2024

“There are a number of weapons out there with a number of ranges,” Cheatle responded, adding, “An advance was completed, the determination of the perimeter — I’m not going to speak to specifics — but there are a number of factors that are taken into account when we determine our perimeter.”

“Some of it has to do with terrain, some of it has to do with buildings, some of it has to do with assets and resources that are available,” the Secret Service director added.

Elsewhere in her testimony, Cheatle told Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, “There is no standard” with regards to determining a protective perimeter around an event.

“Every event and every venue is different, and treated as such,” the Secret Service director said, before reiterating that the building from which Crooks shot President Trump “was outside of our secure perimeter.”

As Breitbart News reported, Cheatle was subpoenaed following her failure to prevent Crooks from shooting at Trump on July 13 during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

On Tuesday, Cheatle resigned, one day after the bruising congressional hearing where she was unable or unwilling to answer many key questions from lawmakers on the failure of the agency to prevent the assassination attempt.

