Migrant Accused of Killing Two Louisiana Teens in Drunk Driving Crash

A teenage migrant from Honduras is accused of killing two Louisiana teenagers in a drunk driving crash in Lafourche Parish.

Axel Flores-Cordova, an 18-year-old migrant from Honduras, has been arrested and charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, drunk driving, open alcoholic container in a vehicle, driving left of center, driving without a license, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

On July 21, according to the Louisiana State Police, Flores-Cordova was driving a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Louisiana Highway 3090. Flores-Cordova allegedly stuck a 2023 Kia Rio head-on — killing 18-year-old Rylan Oncale of Raceland, Louisiana, and 18-year-old Taliyah Crochet of Houma, Louisiana.

Oncale and Crochet were dating at the time of the crash and had their seatbelts on. Crochet died at the scene while Oncale was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. Flores-Cordova was not wearing a seatbelt but was uninjured in the crash.

Two passengers in the Kia Rio with Oncale and Crochet were injured in the crash and are now recovering at a hospital.

When Louisiana State Troopers arrived on the scene of the crash, they said Flores-Cordova was impaired and his blood alcohol level was nearly seven times over the underage legal limit.

“[Two] innocent teens in my district were killed by a Honduran national driving without a license at 7x the blood alcohol limit,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a statement. “These are the tragic consequences of the Biden-Harris open border. Pray for the families of the young lives we lost. No parent should have to endure this.”

Devin Dean, the mother of Crochet, said she is deeply grieving the loss of her daughter:

Dean said, “It’s just so hard, these kids work so hard, so hard for 18-year-olds, they had such old souls… And now it’s all just gone, and I am having such a hard time grasping the fact that like it’s really just over. Like, they’re gone.” She went on to say, “I woke up this morning just infuriated, if my anger could’ve blown up this world it would’ve, because I was so angry, I just kept screaming.” “I heard a hard knocking on the door… They had three state troopers and immediately they said I am looking for the parents of Taliyah Crochet… and girl I didn’t even know what to do, my boyfriend opened the door, and I was like they’re saying Taliyah is dead.”

Oncale’s obituary states that he and Crochet “were planning life and had many plans, goals, and dreams of an adventuresome future” and that he loved “spending time with his ‘boys’ fishing in the bayou, playing basketball, gaming, and hanging out.”

Oncale leaves behind his father, Freddie Oncale, as well as his mother, Brittany Dixon. Oncale also leaves behind his two sisters, Abigail Patterson and Madison Oncale.

Crochet’s obituary describes her as loving “spending countless hours with her pride and joy, her beloved dog, Zena” with plans to eventually move with “the lover of her life,” Rylan Oncale.

Crochet leaves behind her mother, Devin Dean, step-father, Dylan Benoit, father Clarence Crochet, her three sisters — Shakeira Crochet, Tess Crochet, and Breiyah Kinsella — and her three brothers, Boozie Crochet, Axton Benoit, and Brendon Bourg.

“Taliyah’s sweet personality will be missed by all who knew her,” the obituary reads.

Flores-Cordova remains at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on him requesting custody if he is released from jail at any time.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.