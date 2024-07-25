Former President Donald Trump leads Her Vice Fraudulency Kamala Harris (who, according to the Newspeak, was never our failed “border czar”) by seven points nationally in a two-person race, according to Rasmussen.

Trump’s lead remains the same when third-party candidates are included.

If it’s a two-person race between Harris and Trump, The Donald tops CacklerMcNeverBorderCzar 50 percent to 43 percent.

With Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cornell West, Jill Stein, and Chase Oliver in the race, The Donald tops CacklerMcNeverBorderCzar 49 to 42 percent. Kennedy comes in third with four percent.

In a two-person race, Trump tops Harris with men, 53 to 41 percent. He narrowly leads among women, 47 to 45 percent. Harris is only up a single point with Hispanics, 45 to 44 percent. Black voters chose Harris 60 to 34 percent—which is terrible for Harris. That number should be closer to 90 percent for the Democrats and ten percent for the Republicans. “Other” or independents choose Trump by 20 points, 53 to 33 percent.

When asked if Kamala is “the best possible presidential candidate for the Democratic party this year” a plurality of 43 percent said no, while only 41 percent said yes. Among Democrats, 75 percent said yes, while 14 percent said no. Among Independents, only 28 percent said yes while a majority of 51 percent said no.

Of special interest is the fact that in the previous Rasmussen poll taken two weeks ago, Trump was leading His Fraudulency Joe Biden by six points. So, at least in this poll, despite the media gushing, and the mindless coronation, and the media memory-holing of inconvenient history, Trump has increased his lead by a point to seven.

In the RealClearPolitics average poll of national polls, Trump enjoys a small but stubborn 1.7-point lead over Harris. When third parties are added, the former president’s lead increases to 2.8 points. We don’t yet know the full effect of Harris stepping in for Decrepit Joe. What is useful, though, is comparing specific pollsters.

At the end of June, far-left CNN had Trump up six points, 49 to 43 percent. This week, CNN has Trump up three, 49 to 46 percent. So, Harris is doing three points better than Biden in this poll.

But.

In early July, NPR/Marist had Biden up two points. This week, NPR/Marist has Trump up one point. So Trump gained three points.

In mid-July, Reuters/Ipsos had Trump two over Biden. This week, Reuters/Ipsos has Harris up two over Trump, which is a four-point jump for the Democrats’ possible candidate.

In the third week of July, Quinnipiac had Trump up three over Biden. This week, Quinnipiac has Trump up two over Harris.

We won’t really know the shape of the race for another couple of weeks. But then there will be at least two events that shake things up: the Democrat convention and any debate(s) between Harris and Trump.

