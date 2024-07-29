JD Vance on Democrats Attacking Him as ‘Weird’: ‘I Think It’s an Honor’

Vice presidential nominee JD Vance (R-OH) is not fazed by Democrats attacking him or calling him “weird,” noting that it all comes with the “price of admission” to serve the country.

Democrats have attempted to attack Vance as “weird” — a script that conservatives completely flipped over the weekend, showcasing in post after post the actual weirdness of the Democrats. Those included images of President Joe Biden appearing to sniff a child’s head, Democrats wearing odd outfits, Sam Brinton, a cross-dressing former Department of Energy official who has been accused of stealing women’s luggage, Dylan Mulvaney dressed as a woman, Vice President Kamala Harris high-fiving a drag queen, and a bare-chested transgender individual flashing his fake breasts at the White House.

“JD Vance is weird” The same people: pic.twitter.com/4Yhwn3oidp — Mostly Peaceful Latinas (@mplpodcast305) July 28, 2024

"JD Vance is weird" – Team Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/avMgy4Kp8M — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 28, 2024

“JD Vance is weird” pic.twitter.com/4L7HjT337g — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 28, 2024

Vance, however, is not fazed by this criticism from Democrats.

“No, not at all,” Vance told a Fox News reporter. “It doesn’t hurt my feelings.”

“Look, the price of admission — meaning, the price of getting to serve the people of this country — is the Democrats are going to attack us with everything that they have,” Vance said. “I think it’s an honor.”

“As Harry Truman once said, ‘If you can’t take the heat, stay out of the kitchen,’” he added.

Vance, who said Republicans are not worried about facing off against Harris or any other Democrat as the nominee because “Kamala Harris owns all of the bad policies of the Biden administration and so does any other plausible Democrat,” recently slammed Harris for questioning his loyalty to the country.

“I saw the other day, Kamala Harris questioned my loyalty to this country. That’s the word she used, loyalty. And, it’s an interesting word. Semper Fi. Loyalty,” Vance told the crowd at a rally in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on Saturday. “Because there is no greater sign of disloyalty to this country than what Kamala Harris has done at our southern border. And I’d like to ask the vice president, what has she done to question my loyalty to this country?”

Kamala Harris questioned my loyalty to America. I enlisted in the Marines for this country. I went to Iraq for this country. I built a business for this country. And my running mate took a bullet for this country. What the hell has Kamala done to question our loyalty to America? pic.twitter.com/WykF5pRY4Y — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 28, 2024

