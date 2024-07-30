Report: Kamala Harris Played ‘Instrumental’ Role in Biden’s Executive Amnesty for Illegal Aliens

Vice President Kamala Harris played an “instrumental” role in carrying out President Joe Biden’s executive amnesty for more than half a million illegal aliens this year, a report details.

In June, Biden announced an executive amnesty to ensure that at least 550,000 illegal alien spouses of American citizens and children can secure green cards and eventually naturalized American citizenship.

Likewise, the amnesty will open work visas to those illegal aliens who have graduated from an American university.

According to Reuters, Harris played a major role in the amnesty’s rollout:

Harris was instrumental in the Biden administration’s rollout of a program in June to offer a path to citizenship to immigrants in the U.S. illegally who are married to U.S. citizens, two people familiar with the matter said. [Emphasis added]

To carry out the amnesty, Biden and Harris have asked Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to use a little-known parole program that Republicans and critics have said has been abused by the administration to create an expansive Catch and Release network.

The Reuters report seemingly debunks claims from Harris, as well as the establishment media, that the vice president has taken a backseat to the Biden administration’s immigration agenda.

This week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said she was backing Harris for president in the hopes that her administration would give amnesty to most of the nation’s 11 to 22 million illegal aliens.

“I believe we need to create a pathway to citizenship,” Warren said. “All of that is part of what we need to do for comprehensive immigration reform. Kamala Harris will work with Congress and get that done.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.