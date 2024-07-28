Warren: As President, Harris Will Work with Congress to ‘Create a Pathway to Citizenship’

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that as president, Kamala Harris will work with Congress to “create a pathway to citizenship.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “President Biden charged Vice President Harris with addressing the root causes of mass migration at the border by going to those Central American countries. She’s consistently defended his handling of the border crisis. I don’t need to tell you voters overwhelmingly disapprove of how the Biden-Harris administration has handled the border by giving the nomination to one of the leaders of the border effort. So aren’t democrats doubling down on one of your party’s biggest vulnerabilities?”

Warren said, “Well, let’s remember to start with the facts, and that is that border crossings now are lower than they were in the last year of the Trump administration. But recognize and I know that Kamala Harris knows this. This is a problem that ultimately has to be solved by Congress. We need the tools and order to have more resources at the border, to have more resources in the states and cities that are supporting migrants, and I believe we need to create a pathway to citizenship. All of that is part of what we need to do for comprehensive immigration reform. Kamala Harris will work with Congress and get that done.”

She added, “Donald Trump, by contrast recognizes that Democrats and Republicans work together starting last fall negotiated a deal. Two days before they were getting ready to vote on that border deal, Donald Trump called on the Republicans who had praised the deal to back away from it because he wanted chaos at the border, because he thought it would help him in this race on November 5.”

