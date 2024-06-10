Poll: Most Americans Say Transgenderism Is a Political Distraction

A 77 percent majority of Americans say politicians use transgenderism to distract voters from important political fights.

The poll did not say if Americans put more blame on Republican or Democratic politicians for the transgender distraction.

But the poll included a second question about politicians’ greater focus on transgender claims: “Do you think this is a good thing for society, a bad thing for society, or neither a good nor bad thing for society?”

Only 16 percent of respondents said the extra attention to transgenderism is good for society. Forty percent said the extra attention is bad for society. Forty-two percent said “neither” good nor bad.

The 16 percent to 40 split suggests that a plurality of Americans see Biden’s advocacy for transgenderism as a distraction from his damaging political policies.

The poll of 1,624 adults was conducted in January by NORC at the University of Chicago, for the Los Angeles Times and The California Endowment.

President Joe Biden has repeatedly touted his support for transgenderism as he tries to rebuild support from progressives suffering from the low wages, higher housing costs, and civic chaos caused by his economic and immigration policies.

For example, on Easter Weekend, Biden’s X account tweeted, “Today, on Transgender Day of Visibility, I have a simple message to all trans Americans: I see you. You are made in the image of God, and you’re worthy of respect and dignity.”

Many Democrats are amping up their portrayal of “transgender” people as bullied victims as they try to spur an emotional conservative backlash and a progressive turnout in the November election.

In contrast, President Donald Trump downplayed the issue during his first presidential term, even as his deputies fought the transgender lobby.

The transgender ideology says the government should insist that each person’s sense of their “gender” should be more important than their immutable biological sex. In contrast, most Americans favor clear legal and civic distinctions between the two equal, different, and complementary male and female sexes.

The poll showed that 56 percent of respondents believe the media and political coverage of the issue has supported the transgender claim.

I want to talk to you about what's happening in states that have passed bills targeting gay and transgender kids. Hate crimes against those kids in those states have QAUDRUPLED. We cannot allow this campaign of bullying and shaming to continue. pic.twitter.com/KGYhE8pRX3 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 15, 2024

Just 1 percent of respondents say they were transgender, according to the poll. Two percent said they are gay or lesbian, and 4 percent claimed the vague status of “bisexual or pansexual.”

Among the sexual minorities, one in five said they were Republican or “lean Republican.” One-third, or 33 percent of people who described themselves as “LGBtQ+” also described themselves as “very liberal.”

The LGBTQ+ group also split evenly on teenagers who claim to be transgender, with roughly half describing teenage transgender status as “sometimes” or “mostly” a passing phase.