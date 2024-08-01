Poll: Most Say There Should Have Been ‘More Competition’ to Replace Biden

Most people believe there should have been “more competition” to replace President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race, as Democrat leaders essentially coronated Vice President Kamala Harris for Democrat voters, a recent Harvard-Harris survey found.

The survey asked respondents, “Should there have been more competition to nominate a replacement to Biden, or was it important to show unity and coalesce behind Vice President Harris?”

Overall most, 57 percent, said there “should have been more competition” to nominate a replacement for Biden, while 43 percent disagreed, asserting it was “important to show unity and coalesce behind Harris.”

A breakdown of opinions by political affiliation shows that over a quarter of Democrats, 27 percent, believe there “should have been more competition” for the nomination to replace Biden — a sentiment shared by a majority of Republicans and independents — 85 percent and 60 percent, respectively.

On the flip side, 73 percent of Democrats maintain that it was “important to show unity and coalesce behind Harris,” but only 40 percent of independents and 15 percent of Republicans agree.

However, most across the board, 71 percent, believe Biden stepping down showed that he “listened to voters” given the results from recent polling suggesting that Democrats wanted him out of the race. Nevertheless, 29 percent disagree, stating that the move was “undemocratic and goes against the will of 14 million voters who supported Biden in the Democratic primary earlier this year.”

The survey was taken July 26-28, 2024, among 2,196 registered voters, and comes as Democrat leaders have essentially coronated Harris as their replacement for Biden, despite not one Democrat voter casting a ballot for her as the top of the ticket candidate.

The lack of enthusiasm was clearly displayed last week when Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) emphatically announced his support for Harris.

“So now that the process has played out from the grassroots bottom up, we are here today to throw our support behind Vice President Kamala Harris,” Schumer excitedly announced, clapping his hands and failing to realize, apparently, that the grassroots process did not play out, as no one had cast a vote for Harris as the Democrats’ nominee for president.

That aside, no one else was clapping after that remark, prompting Schumer to awkwardly add, “I’m clapping. You don’t have to.”

Chuck Schumer just had a humiliating Jeb Bush moment He says “we are here today to throw our support behind Kamala!” *nobody claps* So he starts awkwardly clapping Oofpic.twitter.com/uh7Ffqap4d — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 23, 2024

At another point, Schumer announced that Harris had secured a majority of delegates, triumphantly declaring that she “will beat Donald Trump and become the next President of the United States of America.”

Again hearing no applause, he pointed to the audience, wagging his finger and asking, “Applause?” No one applauded.