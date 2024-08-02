Kamala Harris Campaign Says It Raised $310 Million in July

Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign said it brought in $310 million in the month of July.

Despite the White House once saying President Joe Biden, 81, was “absolutely not” dropping out of the 2024 presidential race — even after his poor debate performance — he ended up doing so on July 21. Just 30 minutes after that announcement, Biden publicly tapped Harris to replace him in the race, and Democrat leaders lined up accordingly, essentially coronating Harris as their nominee without the help of actual voters. In fact, Harris will be the only candidate on the Democratic National Committee (DNC) virtual roll call ballot for president.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is among those who are over the moon about the new choice of the Democrat elites, and he claimed there is grassroots enthusiasm as well. That aside, an initial bump — in both the polls and in terms of cash — is expected, given this largely eleventh-hour shakeup.

WATCH — Trump: Chuck Schumer Has Become a “Proud Member of Hamas”:

C-SPAN

This week, less than two weeks after emerging as the Democrat candidate of choice, the Harris campaign announced it had raised $310 million in July, $200 million of which was accumulated after Biden dropped out of the race, according to reports. The remainder, however, was raised prior to Harris emerging as the Democrat’s likely nominee.

According to reports, two-thirds of the money raised in July was from first-time donors, and the vast majority of the cash raised was comprised of donations of less than $200. Many of the donors were reportedly nurses and teachers.

According to CBS News, the Harris campaign now says it has a “total war chest to $377 million.” In comparison, the Trump campaign reportedly has $327 million cash on hand, according to former President Donald Trump, who provided an update on Truth Social on Thursday.

WATCH — Michigan Auto Worker: ‘America’s Done for’ if Harris Wins:

“There has never been anything like the MAGA Movement. We raised $139 Million Dollars in July alone. We now have a whopping $327 Million Cash On Hand,” Trump announced.

“Spectacular support from Great American Patriots who are donating to our Campaign for President of the United States, and helping out in many other ways. Much work to be done, but I will always keep fighting for YOU. Our Country is failing, but we will turn it around, quickly, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he exclaimed.

In a more general sense, the Trump campaign and affiliates reported raising $331 million in the year’s second quarter, compared to the $264 million raised by Biden’s campaign — at the time — and affiliates.

Surely there will be fierce competition in terms of fundraising numbers in the coming months, as Harris’s first presidential fundraiser garnered $1.5 million, compared to what was described as a “record-setting” $2 million raised by Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), Trump’s running mate, at a lunchtime event.