Pollak: Networks Should Set Aside Time for Republican Rebuttal of DNC

The major television networks should set aside time for a Republican rebuttal to the Democratic National Convention later this month due to the unusual circumstance of Democrats’ decision to swap Joe Biden out for Kamala Harris.

Typically, the political parties use their conventions to make their case for their own nominees — and to make the case against their opponents. Much of the Republicans’ energy in the first few nights in Milwaukee was focused on Biden’s record in office. They largely ignored Harris — understandably so. Perhaps the attacks on Biden were too effective: he dropped out after the Republican convention. Essentially, Trump won, but must now face an entirely new election.

Later this month, in Chicago, Democrats’ will have their own convention. Their target remains the same: Donald Trump, the man they have demonized, and prosecuted, for nearly a decade. But they will also have the opportunity to present Harris to the country in the most positive light — and Republicans will not have a chance to present the other side of the argument. This gives an unfair advantage to Democrats heading into the fall and the start of early voting.

The networks should allow Republicans at least one night to rebut Democrats’ claims about Harris. The truth about Harris is that she has never accomplished anything except being elected or appointed to office, and that she has embraced the most radical policies, and the most destructive elements, in American politics. Americans need to know that, or at least have the opportunity to understand the case against her, before they make their voting decisions.

Three hours of airtime would be fair; one hour would probably be sufficient. And if the networks don’t offer that time, the Trump campaign, or a Trump-backing super PAC, should buy it. Otherwise the public will never know the truth.

