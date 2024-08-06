Exclusive — Lara Trump on Tim Walz: ‘Bernie Sanders Has Been a Champion of His’

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has been a “champion” of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate, Republican National Committee (RNC) Co-Chair Lara Trump said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, reacting to the news live while on air with host Mike Slater.

The report of Harris choosing Walz as her running mate came through as Trump was on air with Slater, and she suggested it shows Democrats are concerned about holding on to Minnesota, which Harris needs to win.

“They’d like to win Minnesota, obviously, and it’s a state that is very much in play for Donald Trump. You may have noticed we added Minnesota to our map in the battleground states, which we had not previously had,” she explained, noting that Trump had been polling well in that state.

“It is a state that Kamala Harris would need to win in order to become the next president. They would really like to win Minnesota,” she said before looking at Walz himself.

“And, look, I think that you actually look at the fact that Walz has been incredibly progressive in his views. He’s been extremely — you know, you’re going to have two extremes running as the Democrat ticket right now. Bernie Sanders has been a champion of his and really likes his views on things. So, that tells you just about all you need to know about Walz,” she said, noting that she will be in Minnesota on Thursday for an election integrity event.

LISTEN:

“We’re doing an election integrity event, something that we are highly focused on from the RNC, which is making sure we have free, fair, and transparent elections. I think it is vital to the future of this country. So, I’ll be in Minnesota coming up Thursday this week. So, let’s see what the folks in Minnesota have to say about this pick,” she continued, adding, “I think the American people are going to be terrified with the prospect of these two running the show at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. We’ve got to keep them out of there.”

When asked about the RNC’s approach to its opponents, Trump added that all of their records matter — Harris’s, Walz’s, and that of the Democrats in general.

“I think it all matters. I think you have to go after both of their records. I mean, look at Kamala Harris’s abysmal record; [she] has nothing to show for as vice president except for failures, like as the border czar, as much as they don’t want us to talk about that,” she said.

“You have to go after Walz, and, as you point out, he has incredibly radical views on things that is frightening to the American people. And this is a party who has shown you can’t trust them — the Democrats. I don’t know how a single self-respecting American can vote for a party that has consistently lied to them,” she said.

“We got to expose them all and attack them all for the things that they have actually done. And, unfortunately for them and fortunately for us, they have made that very easy because, man, have they shown their hands and who they are straight to the American people,” Trump added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.