YouGov Poll: 63% Say Economy Is Going Badly Under Biden-Harris Admin

Sixty-three percent of voters believe the Biden/Harris administration’s economy is going badly, a CBS News/YouGov poll found, while only 35 percent said its going well.

The poll is significant because 82 percent of respondents also said Vice President Kamala Harris’s policies are “entirely” or “mostly” the same as President Joe Biden’s, underscoring who voters will hold responsible for their economic situation.

“Bidenomics. Ha ha ha ha! That is called Bidenomics — and we are very proud of Bidenomics!” she said in August 2023, touting the administration’s massive spending packages.

The poll asked respondents, “How would you rate the condition of the national economy today?”

V e r y g ood 9%

F a i rly good 26%

F a i rly bad 3 0%

V e r y b ad 33%

N ot sur e 2%

A plurality, 45 percent, of voters believe their “personal finances” would be better off if former President Donald Trump defeats Harris in November, while only 25 percent said the same if Harris wins.

The polling indicates Americans are skeptical of the Biden-Harris administration’s economic policies. Under its leadership, prices rose about 20 percent across the board on average. Popeyes, Taco Bell, and Chipotle, for example, raised prices by at least 75 percent, according to the Food Institute.

At least five times Harris praised the policies that fueled the rising costs:

The poll sampled 3,102 voters from July 30-August 2 with a 2.1 margin of error.

The economic polling comes as stocks plunged on Monday, raising fears that a recession looms, Breitbart News’s John Carney reported

The decline highlights the level of worry among investors since economic data released last week showed unemployment rising and job growth slowing more than expected. Surveys of manufacturers also indicated a steep falloff in activity in the sector, which is often a bellwether for the economy. The economy added just 114,000 jobs in July, according to the Department of Labor, significantly below the 180,000 forecast. Separate surveys of business executives known as purchasing managers by the Institute for Supply Management and S&P Global both showed that factory activity had contracted in the month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.3 percent after the opening bell. The Nasdaq Composite plunged four percent. The S&P 500 fell by 3.1 percent. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-sized companies fell by 5.1 percent. "We have never been down 1,000+ points — EVER, not even intraday — on the Nasdaq."#KAMALACRASH pic.twitter.com/iCXN83vOkQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 5, 2024