Tim Walz Backed Transgender ‘Kidnapping’ Bill Aimed at Out-of-State Youths

The Democrats’ vice presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz “was always right there” for a pro-transgender bill in 2023 that targeted out-of-state youths for irreversible medical services, according to Democratic Rep. Leigh Finke.

Finke — a man who insists he is a transgender woman — told ABC on August 6:

When we elected 11 new LGBTQ members to the [Minnesota] House two years ago and created the queer caucus, I started pushing the importance of the trans refuge bill that I carried. He was always right there. He understood that this is a way for us to help community members, to help people who are different.

Hear from one of Tim Walz’s most trusted advisors who would likely be asked to serve in a Harris-Walz administration: “When I was pushing for the trans refuge bill he was right there with me.” pic.twitter.com/5zhjMka2JP — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) August 7, 2024

“The trans refuge bill is literally state-sanctioned kidnapping,” Terry Schilling, the CEO of the American Principles Project, told Breitbart News. He continued:

The main premise of the bill is is that it prohibits [Minnesota family agencies] from complying with custody demands and orders from [parents in] other states. Consider a parent in Ohio, where these [transgender medical] procedures are banned, but their kid wants to get [sexually] transitioned. If your kid makes his way to Minnesota under age 18 — it doesn’t matter what age he or she makes it to Minnesota — Minnesota will trans them at taxpayers expense, at federal and state taxpayer expense… [and] not return them to the parents.

Rep. Finke and his fellow Democrats passed the law and Governor Tim Walz signed it in April 2023.

The policy was also defended by Walz’s running mate, the state’s Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan:

Tim Walz’s Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan says "when our children tell us who they are, it is our job as grown-ups to listen and to believe them” while advocating for trans surgeries & hormones for minors. She’s wearing a shirt which suggests physical violence against those who… pic.twitter.com/AGhZwhGxzn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 6, 2024

“Children need their parents to form them,” responded Schilling. “She’s all about ‘When the child tells you who they are, we must believe them.’ Are you kidding me?”

Walz’s policy has empowered hospitals and clinics to expand their marketing and recruitment for taxpayer-funded transgender services:

Nationwide, many youths are being harmed by transgender treatments. Many of the casualties are young girls who are mortified by their normal puberty. Many of the targeted youths are also people who would grow up to be lesbians or gays:

NEW: 20 year old detransitioner sues Planned Parenthood for providing her cross-sex hormones as a teenager after only a 30 minute consult. Christina Hineman says she was suffering from a broad array of mental health issues at the time, which @PPFA ignored.pic.twitter.com/SNeyx6VFb8 — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) August 7, 2024

Donald Trump is targeting these unpopular pro-transgender policies in the 2024 election.

Walz is “very heavy into transgender, anything transgender he thinks is great,” Trump told Fox News on August 7.

“As a woman, I think there is no greater threat to our health than leaders who support gender-transition surgeries for young minors, who support putting tampons in men’s bathrooms in public schools,” campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told Fox News on Tuesday. “Those are radical policies that Tim Walz supports.”

Trump’s campaign is branding Walz as #TamponTim.

In response, Walz and other Democrats say Republicans are mean bullies. They also tout pitiful “trans kids” as they try to make an emotional pitch to liberals who prize themselves on their empathy with vulnerable people.

Progressives and their transgender allies promote these harmful policies because they “have an inflated sense of their own moral superiority,” Schilling said, adding:

They aren’t willing to listen to anyone else outside of their own [transgender] ideology or morality, and it’s leading to the destruction, not just of families, but to the destruction of our children, the next generation, our future. It is preposterous and disgusting to support giving kids sex-change procedures. If you think this is okay, there’s something wrong with you, and there’s something sordid about how you view the world and what you think is good and bad, and you have a perverted sense of the world. So the idea that you would then take this to the next level and say, not only is it going to be legal, but parents are going to be mandated to support this for their children otherwise they risk losing custody. That’s a whole other level. But then they’re taking it even a step further, which is stealing children from other states that they aren’t even in charge of. They have no jurisdiction over children that are in Ohio! Those are not they are Ohio citizens, they are not Minnesota citizens. The only explanation for why Walz would get involved in such evil policies is because he views parents as oppressors of their own children. He thinks that parents are a danger to their own children and that children need to be protected from their oppressive parents, that they need to be liberated from their oppressive parents.

Walz’s support for transgenderism enables pro-transgender policies and propaganda throughout the state’s government, including the state’s tourist department:

New ad from Minnesota State’s Tourism Department promotes drag shows, trans kids, and “gender care” pic.twitter.com/Ulnx847W5Y — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 28, 2023

Volunteers in the state’s National Guard have also been forced to submit to the cross-sex claims of men and women who say they are transgender:

The President's ban on our transgender brothers and sisters in the military is not only wrong, but weakens our national security. As Commander-in-Chief of @MNNationalGuard, I will do everything in my power to make sure that anyone who is willing and able to serve, can. #mngov pic.twitter.com/hqVLAcUd9j — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 23, 2019

Walz is “a radical,” said Schilling, adding:

He has a sordid, anti-American, anti-Christian, anti-human worldview. …. Every religion thinks that parents have authority over their children and are supreme over any government. There are limits and there are exceptions, like, you’re not allowed to abuse your children. But this, this is the opposite. This is, punishing parents for protecting their children from people who are going to [sexually] mutilate them. At this point, he’s actually abolishing the family. Think about it: If parents can’t say no to a sex change procedure, what can parents deny their children? … The only explanation is that the elites in our in our legal system and our judicial system have gotten so corrupted.

“Human atrocities are almost always committed by people who have convinced themselves that they are doing what’s moral and good and just and necessary,” Schilling said.