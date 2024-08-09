Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is requiring hospitals in his state to ask about patients’ immigration status as he fights the Biden administration’s open border policies.

Abbott signed an executive order on Thursday requiring hospitals to begin keeping accounts of that information by November 1, ABC 13 reported.

In addition, “Hospitals will also have to track how much money they spend on care for undocumented immigrants,” the outlet said.

Abbott made the announcement on Thursday, sharing the news on social media where he explained the fight against the crisis at the border.

“Texans should NOT have to foot the bill for illegal immigrants healthcare. I issued an Executive Order directing HHSC to collect & report healthcare costs for illegal immigrants. We’ll fight to ensure the Biden-Harris Admin pays back Texas for their costly open border policies,” he wrote:

It is important to note that patients will not be refused care due to their immigration status, the ABC 13 article said.

“Abbott argues that since the state is paying for treatment through Medicaid funding, it has a right to try to recoup the cost from the federal government,” the outlet stated.

In June, Breitbart News reported that more than 170,000 illegals tried to cross the U.S.-Mexico border in May, a consequence of President Joe Biden’s (D) open border policies:

Although Biden has touted a border “shutdown,” it preserves several loopholes that allow mass economic migration into the country, according to a Breitbart News report published June 4. His policy accepts the wave of 75,000 illegals each month, the outlet said, noting, “That planned inflow of illegals adds up to roughly one illegal migrant for every four American births and is in addition to the inflow of roughly one million legal immigrants and 750,000 temporary workers allowed by Congress’s 1990 law.”

During his speech at the recent Republican National Convention, Abbott said Biden’s border crisis has had a catastrophic impact on Texas and the rest of the nation, according to Breitbart News.

“Biden deserted his duty on his first day in office. He gutted President Trump’s policies, and the result has been catastrophic,” he stated.