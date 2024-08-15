AARP Poll: Donald Trump Leads Kamala Harris in Michigan 

Former President Donald Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris in Michigan by two points, an AARP poll found on Thursday.

The poll spotlights Trump’s sustained lead in one of the most valuable 2024 swing states.

Seven states — Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina — will decide the presidential election, political experts predict. If Trump wins one or more of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, Harris’s chances of obtaining 270 electoral votes become narrower.

Trump leads by two points:

Trump: 45 percent

Harris: 43 percent

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: 6 percent

Global warming activist Jill Stein: 1 percent

Radical left Dr. Cornel West: 1 percent

The poll sampled 600 likely voters from August 7-8, 2024, with a ± four percent margin of error. The poll surveyed 33 percent Republicans, 32 percent Democrats, and 35 percent independents.

Harris’s honeymoon stage appears to be ending. Trump has an edge over Harris in the swing states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, a Democracy Institute/Daily Express US survey found earlier in August.

WATCH — Trump: Harris’s Honeymoon Period Will End When People Get to Know Her

C-SPAN

Trump also leads Harris by two points in Arizona, a key sunbelt swing state, Peak Insights polling found Thursday.

Seventy percent of registered Democrats and independents who voted for President Joe Biden in 2020 are mostly in the dark about many of Harris’s controversial and radical positions, a recent poll showed

The economy is the number one issue in 2024. Harris will deliver a plan on Friday to fix the U.S. economy under the administration’s direction. Media reports suggest she plans to push price controls to tamp down alleged price gouging that followed inflation fueled by the administration.

Only one in four voters rated the economy under the Biden-Harris administration as “excellent” or “good,” a Financial Times and University of Michigan Ross School of Business poll found Monday.

Harris campaign advisers worry about publicly releasing “thorny details” of their economic plan because the specifics might backfire upon the campaign, several people familiar with the discussions told the Wall Street Journal.

