Former President Donald Trump nuked Vice President Kamala Harris for having avoided answering questions from the press for 27 days.

During his speech from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Trump compared Harris hiding from the press to when President Joe Biden campaigned from his “basement” during the 2020 presidential election.

As Breitbart News reported, as of Friday, Harris had not held an unscripted interview with the press in 26 days. While Harris outlined several economic policies on Friday during a speech in North Carolina, she did not take questions.

“She has been prohibited from laughing, you know, she used to do an interview, she’d go, ‘Ha, ha, ha, ha,'” Trump told the crowd. “Who the hell laughs at an interview like that? You know I’m interviewed all the time. I may smile. I’m either asking you questions about things….it’s not like a comedy club.”

Trump on Harris: "This woman is nuts. Look, people say 'be nice.' Have you heard her laugh? That is the laugh of a crazy person. That's the laugh of a lunatic. They prohibited her from laughing. I've been waiting for her to laugh because as soon as she laughs the election's over" pic.twitter.com/aAV3NYYnkA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 17, 2024

“She’d break out….that’s one of the reasons she refuses to do interviews, I think, because she laughs,” Trump continued. “It’s so horrible. No, it’s so horrible. You know, she hasn’t done an interview, like, in 30 days or something like that, and I do one every day.”

Harris has not been interviewed on television since June 24, 2024, and the last time the press reportedly asked Harris questions during a solo press conference was on December 2, 2023.

“Don’t you sort of have an obligation, you know, you’re running,” Trump continued. “They’re going to try, ‘This is her form of the basement.’ Now the basement for him was good, because, you know, they had COVID, they didn’t want him to catch COVID… he ended up catching it anyway.”

Trump’s comments comparing Harris’s hiding from the media to Biden campaigning from his basement in 2020, was confirmed when Biden previously admitted in an interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur that he had campaigned from his basement.