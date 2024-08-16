Day 26: Kamala Harris Continues to Hide from Media’s Questions After Economic Speech

Vice President Kamala Harris has not held an unscripted press conference for 26 days since joining the 2024 presidential race.

Harris delivered a speech on Friday in North Carolina about her policies to fix the administration’s economy, but she failed to take questions.

Harris proposed several policies, such as socialist-style price controls, subsidies for homeowners, and two policies that copy the Trump-Vance ticket: a child tax credit and no tax on tips.

The lack of interviews runs counter to the multitude of exchanges the media typically conduct when presidential candidates enter races.

The media have not interviewed Harris on television since June 24, 2024, and the last time the press reportedly questioned her at a solo news conference was eight months ago — on December 2, 2023.

Harris pledged to schedule only one interview “before the end of the month,” though it is unclear whether the interview will take place in the last weeks of August or if the interview’s scheduling will take place before August ends.

Seventy percent of registered Democrats and independents who voted for President Joe Biden in 2020 are mostly in the dark about many of Harris’s controversial and radical positions, a recent poll showed.

