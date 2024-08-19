Birth Control Activists Erect 20-Foot Inflatable IUD near DNC

Besides protesters dressed as abortion pills, and a Planned Parenthood “health” mobile doling out free vasectomies and abortions, a 20-foot tall inflatable intrauterine device (IUD) is visible near the Democratic National Convention (DNC) this week.

A birth control activism group called Americans for Contraception has the inflatable object — named Freeda Womb — on display at 2226 W Walnut St. in Chicago from Monday to Thursday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

She's a 20 foot inflatable IUD. Her name is Freeda. She'll be in Chicago. Meet her there!

2226 W Walnut St, Mon-Thurs 3-10pm.

RSVP: https://t.co/6G7wdxOU4h pic.twitter.com/XH65OdsVST — Americans for Contraception (@AFContraception) August 16, 2024

The display is part of an event happening alongside the DNC called INTO ACTION 2024, which is described as a “large-scale, pop-up, non-partisan festival of arts, culture, and voting power.”

The “Freeda Womb” inflatable has been displayed around the country following its first appearance at Union Station in D.C. on June 5, 2024, when lawmakers were voting on the “Right to Contraception Act.” Ultimately, Republicans blocked the “radical” bill, warning that it went beyond protecting birth control and instead undermined parental rights and religious liberty.

Abortion pills spotted marching at the protest against the DNC on the eve of the convention. pic.twitter.com/bbCU80flpp — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 19, 2024

Americans for Contraception claims that Freeda Womb “empowers people to live their life however they want.”

“She exists to remind people that their body and their choices are their own — no kids, no kids yet, no more kids, no period pain — doesn’t matter to her what your reason is,” the website’s description states. “She doesn’t need to yell her message from the rooftops — if you know, you know. If you have no idea what she is — time to learn. Women don’t talk about their IUD, and certainly not in public, so Freeda is standing up for herself, making herself known, and making sure if people come for her, she will be standing tall in defense of our freedoms.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.