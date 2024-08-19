Leading Pro-Life Organization: DNC Puts Democrats’ Abortion ‘Extremism’ on Full Display

Democrats are amplifying their extreme party platform during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) of ending the lives of unborn babies throughout pregnancy, leading pro-life organization Susan B. Anthony (SBA) Pro-Life America said.

“The Democratic National Abortion Convention puts the extremism of the Democrats on full display. The days when the Democrats insisted abortion should be ‘safe, legal and rare’ are history,” SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement.

Dannenfelser, who has previously called the Harris-Walz ticket “the most pro-abortion presidential ticket America has ever seen,” pointed to the Democrat nominees’ histories of supporting limitless abortions — as well as abortion giant Planned Parenthood offering free vasectomies and abortion pills during the DNC through is mobile “health” clinic.

“From ‘free’ abortion drugs aboard the Planned Parenthood bus, to a draft party platform that uses the word abortion an unprecedented 13 times, today’s Democrats under the Harris-Walz ticket are officially the Shout Your Abortion Party,” Dannenfelser added.

She continued:

Everyone should be asking Kamala Harris, Tim Walz and all the Democrats’ candidates the question: What are your exceptions? Harris and Walz won’t name a single limit on abortion they support – not in the seventh, eighth or ninth month of pregnancy when unborn babies clearly feel pain, and not even when a child is born alive following an abortion attempt. They stand for eliminating the most basic protections for women and girls, such as informed consent and parental involvement, and seek to shut down alternatives to abortion.

Gov. Tim Walz is so extreme on abortion that Nancy Pelosi once told him that he needs to “tone it down” & be more moderate. Don’t vote for the ticket that will allow babies to die up until the moment of birth, and in some cases, even after birth. pic.twitter.com/FjtlEepfPg — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) August 6, 2024

Dannenfelser pitched former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), as the common sense alternatives to abortion radicals Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D). “The contrast to President Trump, JD Vance and the GOP, who support the right of the people to set limits on abortion and provide real options for mothers in need, could not possibly be clearer,”

“Our team will be watching closely to expose this reality because voters deserve to know,” Dannenfelser added. “At the same time, we call on the Democrats to stop ignoring the real needs of women nationwide and show that they value mothers and their babies, not just abortion.”