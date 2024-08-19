Tim Walz Introduced as ‘Command Sergeant Major’ at DNC Despite Losing That Rank

Democrat vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz (MN) was introduced at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) as “command sergeant major” despite losing that rank before retiring from the Minnesota National Guard.

A Trump 2024 campaign X account posted a video of the introduction, which took place at an “AAPI Caucus Meeting” at the DNC.

As the account noted, Walz never completed the requisite coursework to retain the rank of a command sergeant major. He was provisionally promoted to the rank, but it was rescinded on May 15, 2005, a day before he retired from the Minnesota National Guard.

Despite the rank being rescinded and retiring at the lower rank of “master sergeant,” Walz claimed numerous times in campaign ads and in interviews and public appearances throughout his political career to be a “retired command sergeant major,” which would indicate that he served as the top enlisted leader for his battalion.

While he did serve in that capacity for several months, he cut short his re-enlistment contract to retire from the Minnesota National Guard as his battalion readied to deploy to Iraq.

Neither Walz nor Vice President Kamala Harris has addressed why he falsely called himself a “retired command sergeant major” or addressed allegations from veterans who served with Walz who claimed he retired to avoid deploying to Iraq. The Harris-Walz campaign instead accused Republicans of trying to disparage his service.

The campaign did, however, say Walz “misspoke” when he said in 2018 that he carried weapons “in war.” Walz has never been in combat or deployed to a combat zone.

