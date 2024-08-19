Video: Protesters Attack Man Outside DNC, Blood Under His Eye

A video appeared to capture protesters attacking a man outside the DNC on Monday, which caused an injury under his eye.

In the video, which occurred during a broadcast on The Rudy Giuliani Show, the reporter could be heard talking before a fight broke out nearby.

“Get an ambulance. We need a doctor over here,” the reporter yelled.

The man who was attacked then picked himself off the ground and gave an interview, which revealed he had a gash under his eye. Though it remained unclear as to what prompted the attack, one protester said that he yelled, “F*ck Palestine.” Take a look:

The man just got interviewed and said he was punched/beaten for saying something the Democrats didn't like pic.twitter.com/iFU7Ptwk4R — George (@BehizyTweets) August 19, 2024

Protests from the anti-Israel wing are expected to take place all throughout the week at the DNC, with some already boiling out of control on Sunday and Monday. As Breitbart News reported, anti-Israel protesters crashed the Democratic National Convention (DNC) welcome party on Sunday night, and one protester rushed the stage to deliver a “free Palestine” message.

“150,000 people are dead,” the masked woman could be heard yelling. “You are furthering a genocide. And the Harris-Biden administration keeps on funding it.”

Event organizers then ushered her off the stage.

🚨 #BREAKING: Palestine protestors have just CRASHED at the DNC Welcome party It hasn’t even STARTED yet 😂

pic.twitter.com/aB5BFCymuG — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 19, 2024

Hatem Abudayyeh, spokesperson for the pro-palestinian coalition, told reporters that “tens of thousands” of people will be marching in the street.

“Almost 270 organizations from across the U.S. have joined the coalition to March on the DNC,” Abudayyeh said. “Tens of thousands [of people] will be out on the streets starting tomorrow, August 19 at noon, right here at Union Park to say, ‘Stop the genocide now, end U.S. aid to Israel and free Palestine.’”

Masked protesters were also seen crashing through the U.S. Secret Service wall at the DNC on Monday.

