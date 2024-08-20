Keystone Renewal PAC released an ad on Tuesday detailing how Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) is an open borders and pro-amnesty “radical” like Vice President Kamala Harris.

Keystone Renewal PAC, a super PAC backing Pennsylvania Senate Republican candidate Dave McCormick, released the ad, “Radical,” which aims to expose Casey’s backing of “radical” open borders policies.

The ad features a video of Harris saying, “I do believe that we need to get radical.”

The narrator continues, “And, Bob Casey has become radical too. Kamala Harris supports open borders, Bob Casey voted for them. Harris wants free health care for illegal immigrants. Bob Casey voted for that too. And they both support amnesty, even for convicted criminals.”

Watch video:

“Harris and Casey, dangerous radicals. Time to fire Bob Casey,” the narrator concludes.

The “Radical” ad is part of a $4 million ad buy in the Harrisburg, Johnstown, Pittsburgh, and Wilkes-Barre media markets. Breitbart News reported on the ad buys in May.

Another ad, which was released in June, detailing how Casey’s open borders voting record made the Keystone State more unsafe.

Another ad, “Mission,” features a testimonial from Tim Walsh, who served as the 82nd Airborne Division company commander.

Watch:

Breitbart News had also reported about how the Sentinel Action Fund, the Republican State Leadership Committee PAC, and the Keystone Renewal PAC launched the largest-ever Pennsylvania vote-by-mail program in March.

In an interview with Breitbart News Daily, McCormick blamed “weak” and “liberal leadership” from Casey as to why Pennsylvania cannot produce as much natural gas as Texas or Oklahoma.

“So government is the problem in Pennsylvania. If I look at Texas or Oklahoma as an example, they’re on fire because they’re able to develop their natural gas resources. Pennsylvania is very limited because of all the regulations, restrictions and weak, weak and liberal leadership under Harris and Casey, in particular, in Pennsylvania,” he said. “That’s the problem.”