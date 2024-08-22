The Trump campaign revealed that a special guest will appear with former President Donald Trump at his rally in Arizona on Friday.

In a press release, the campaign announced that Trump would be “joined by a special guest” at a rally in Glendale hosted by Turning Point Action (TPA) and the former president.

The news that Trump will be joined by a special guest comes as there has been speculation that independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is expected to drop out of the presidential race and endorse Trump.

“President Trump will be joined by a special guest as he delivers remarks about his America First policies and his vision to lower inflation and the cost of living, secure the border, and make our cities safe again,” the campaign wrote in the press release.

Special guest speakers at the rally include Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, Arizona Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake, and Arizona Republican Congressional candidate Abe Hamadeh, among others.

Kennedy’s campaign recently announced that the independent candidate would be speaking on Friday from Phoenix, Arizona, about the “path forward” in the 2024 presidential race.

Nicole Shanahan, Kennedy’s running mate recently announced in an interview that the Kennedy campaign was considering joining forces with Trump.

“There’s two options that we’re looking at, and one is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and [Tim] Walz presidency because we draw votes from Trump — or we draw, somehow, more votes from Trump,” Shanahan said during her interview on the Impact Theory. “Or we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump, and we walk away from that, and we explain to our base why we’re making this decision.”