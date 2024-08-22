YouTuber Stephen Gardner: Joe Biden’s Legacy Must Be ‘Corrupt President’ Who ‘Sold Out His Country for Money’

YouTuber Stephen Gardner told Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow that President Joe Biden “needs to go down as a corrupt president” who “sold out his country for money.”

“I think your book is still incredibly relevant because those crimes were committed,” Gardner, whose YouTube channel has 1.7 million subscribers, told Marlow of his book, Breaking Biden, adding that former President Donald Trump should still “make a big public spectacle about them.”

Watch Below:

“I think Biden should go down in history as a corrupt human being that sold out his country for money because they — the Bidens — couldn’t make any money without his influence,” Gardner continued.

“Almost like Nixon, right? Nixon is now forgotten as one of the most brilliant politicians that’s ever lived,” he added. “If you talk to Roger Stone or Monica Crowley or others, they say he was the most brilliant powerhouse politician the Republican Party ever saw, and, yet, he’s tainted with being a crook.”

“I think Biden needs to go down as a corrupt president, so I hope at least Trump will spend the time painting history correctly, and I think your book is a big part of that,” Gardner said.

The YouTuber’s comments came in response to Marlow noting that, while “there’s still wars going on” and “Biden’s still in charge,” everyone has “moved on” because they “don’t assume anything is going to come out of Washington until Biden’s out.”

“I don’t think anyone is interested in his opinion or his takes or whatever he’s up to,” Marlow said. “He truly is the most irrelevant person all of a sudden.”

“And it really happened overnight,” Marlow added. “He was the nominee. His agenda was noteworthy, and, now, all of it’s meaningless, and it really did happen with the flip of a switch. All he had to do was say, ‘I’m not running.'”

The editor-in-chief also pointed out that Biden “doesn’t have a son or a daughter or someone who’s this powerhouse that everyone’s going to be turning to for decades, who can speak on his behalf.”

“So, he is truly sunsetting right now,” Marlow said. “This is the end of Joe Biden as we know it, I think.”

Nonetheless, Gardner insisted that Biden’s legacy needs to be understood as a corrupt president who sold out the United States for money, to which Marlow replied, “That’s exactly right”:

If you poll anyone who has a regular knowledge of history — just an average person — they define Nixon purely based off of Watergate. That’s all that matters. They don’t realize what a skilled politician he was beforehand and how effective he was in terms of moving those levers of power.

Like former President Richard Nixon, “Joe Biden was incredibly effective in moving the levers of power,” Marlow said.

“He took our country down a very bad path, and, if we’re going to allow for him just to ride off into the sunset — and even if there’s an element of disgrace to it — there’s a lot more nuance to that,” he explained.

“He did a lot more harm,” Marlow added. “And I think it’s worth understanding what he’s done in terms of creating this permanent political class, this gigantic bureaucracy, this Uniparty that’s in Washington.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.