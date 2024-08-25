A campaign ad will slam Pennsylvania Democrat Sen. Bob Casey for weakness on China when it comes to protecting American manufacturing jobs, Breitbart News has learned.

“On the campaign trail, Bob Casey talks tough. But in Washington, it’s a different story,” begins the ad.

The ad hits Casey for allegedly taking “thousands of dollars” from Chinese-linked companies and overseeing a multimillion-dollar investment from a state pension fund into a firm backed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“The list of other connections China connections goes on and on,” the ad says.

It will also hit Casey’s voting record on American-made manufacturing.

“Casey voted to enrich China’s EV industry. He even voted to sell American oil to China. And Bob Casey was personally invested in a major Chinese oil company that was blacklisted for selling oil to Iran,” it says.

“Bob Casey weak on China — too weak for Pennsylvania,” it concludes.

The ad was produced by Casey’s opponent Republican candidate Dave McCormick, an Army veteran and businessman.

The race, in a key battleground state, is highly competitive. According to recent polling by Rasmussen, incumbent Casey is ahead of McCormick by only three points.

