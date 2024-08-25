The Trump campaign is reportedly planning to ramp up its strategy in the 2024 presidential election and increase the former president’s events and debate skills, according to several sources.

Several sources familiar with the plan explained to CNN that the Trump campaign will be increasing events on former President Donald Trump’s schedule, working to improve his debate skills, among other things.

This comes as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently announced that he is suspending his campaign and endorsing Trump, and as the former president has held events in states such as Pennsylvania and Arizona.

One adviser predicted that Trump would hold “several events each week, if not daily.”

“Think Trump on steroids,” another adviser told the outlet. “It’ll be all hands on deck.”

The outlet noted that this week Trump would be holding an event in Detroit, Michigan, where he will speak at the National Guard Association of the United States conference, and he will also be in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania:

On Monday, the former president will address the National Guard Association’s conference in Detroit; on Thursday, he will travel to Michigan for a speech on the economy before participating in a town hall in Wisconsin that evening. On Friday, he will hold a rally in Pennsylvania, then head to Washington, DC, to speak at the “Joyful Warriors” summit, held by the conservative Moms for Liberty group.

The former president has reportedly also been taking part in “policy discussions” with lawmakers and policy experts ahead of the presidential debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris on September 10, the sources explained to the outlet.

Another Trump adviser explained that the debate prep for Trump would not “be any different” than the debate prep Trump had gone through ahead of the presidential debate on June 27 between him and President Joe Biden.

“It won’t be any different this time around,” the adviser explained to the outlet. “It worked well for him last time. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

The sources added that former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (I-HI) is reportedly helping Trump to prepare for his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris and “understand” her “debate style,” according to the outlet.

Trump initially suggested three dates for Harris and the former president to take part in. The Harris campaign later announced that the vice president had only promised to take part in two debates.

Harris and Trump will take part in the September 10 debate as well as another debate in October.