Former President Donald Trump warned that if Vice President Kamala Harris is elected president things “will get 100 times worse,” adding that she would “implement soviet style price controls.”

In a post on X, Trump pointed out that as expensive as things are under the Biden-Harris administration, they would get worse if Harris was elected. Trump added that under Harris’s economic plan, she would “implement soviet style price controls” and “abolish private health care,” among other things.

“If you think things are expensive now, they will get 100 times WORSE if Kamala gets four years as President,” Trump wrote. “Under her plan, Kamala will implement SOVIET Style Price Controls. She will abolish private health care, and make California’s ridiculous policies the law of the land, meaning EVERY American will be taxed up to 80% of their income! If you want more CASH and less TAX, VOTE TRUMP!!!”

Trump’s post comes as Harris has announced several questionable economic policies, such as implementing price controls on grocery items and providing first-time homebuyers with a $25,000 down payment on a home among other things.

Harris has also copied campaign promises from the Trump-Vance campaign such as raising the child tax credit and eliminating taxes on tips, among other things.

Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) first proposed expanding the child tax credit to $5,000, which Harris later proposed expanding to $6,000.

In 2019, while serving as a California senator, Harris revealed that she supported eliminating private healthcare insurance.

Harris also co-sponsored Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) legislation, “Medicare for All” which would have eliminated private healthcare insurance, and led to there being delays in care, among other things.

In July, Harris “campaign officials” reportedly told the New York Times that the vice president no longer supported “a single-payer health insurance program.”