Election officials in Clark County, Nevada, which encompasses Las Vegas, have been forced to investigate residents registered to vote at strip clubs, casinos, gas stations, and other commercial business addresses.

The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) discovered that many residents in Clark County had listed commercial businesses as their addresses on their voter registrations. The issue is significant in Nevada because the election officials mail out ballots to all registered voters in the state.

Among the seemingly faulty voter registrations listed by PILF lawyers are those where registrants listed Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club, a 7-Eleven, a Nevada-based gas station, Chavelo’s Mexican Bar and Grill, Harry Reid International Airport, and a Mini Mart and Smoke Shop, among others, as their primary addresses.

Lawyers with PILF had asked Clark County Registrar Lorena Portillo to clean up the voter rolls in June of this year. When Portillo refused, PILF filed a lawsuit, prompting Portillo to investigate the seemingly faulty voter registrations and remove them from the voter rolls.

“Because of PILF’s lawsuit, Clark County was forced to investigate crazy addresses listed as residences on the voter roll, including strip clubs, casinos, and gas stations,” PILF President J. Christian Adams told Breitbart News.

“Without this litigation, mail ballots would have gone to improper addresses,” Adams said. “If Nevada is going to continue to run its elections by automatically mailing a ballot to every active registered voter, it needs to do a better job at identifying improper voter registrations.”

Faulty voter registrations have long been an issue for Clark County.

In the 2020 presidential election, PILF found that more than 92,000 mail-in ballots sent to active registered voters in Clark County ended up bouncing as “undeliverable” — representing over seven percent of the total 1.2 million mail-in ballots that were sent out in the county.

