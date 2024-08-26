Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that Facebook killed the Hunter Biden laptop story after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) “warned” of a “potential Russian disinformation operation,” and acknowledged that it “shouldn’t have demoted the story.”

In a letter to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Zuckerberg wrote that after being warned by the FBI about a possible “Russian disinformation operation” regarding President Joe Biden’s family, Facebook went on to kill an article from the New York Post.

In response to the article about “corruption allegations” about the Biden family, Facebook “sent that story to fact-checkers” and had it “temporarily demoted.”

“It’s since been made clear that the reporting was not Russian disinformation, and in retrospect, we shouldn’t have demoted the story,” Zuckerberg added. “We’ve changed our policies and processes to make sure this doesn’t happen again — for instance, we no longer temporarily demote things in the U.S. while waiting for fact-checkers.”

Mark Zuckerberg just admitted three things: 1. Biden-Harris Admin "pressured" Facebook to censor Americans. 2. Facebook censored Americans. 3. Facebook throttled the Hunter Biden laptop story. Big win for free speech. pic.twitter.com/ALlbZd9l6K — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) August 26, 2024

Zuckerberg’s admission comes after Breitbart News Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris has previously testified before the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government that the FBI had knowledge that the Hunter Biden laptop was real prior to December 2019, long before she had published a story about it in October 2020.

The Meta CEO explained that the FBI had “warned” about a possible “Russian disinformation operation about the Biden family,” and after seeing a New York Post article about “corruption allegations” involving the Biden family, the company “demoted” it.

“The FBI warned us about a potential Russian disinformation operation about the Biden family and Burisma in the lead up to the 2020 election,” Zuckerberg wrote. “That fall, when we saw a New York Post story reporting on corruption allegations involving then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s family, we went that story to fact-checkers for review and temporarily demoted it while waiting for a reply.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, “Despite the FBI being aware of the laptop, and frequently communicating with Twitter and Facebook officials before the 2020 election, when Morris first reported on the laptop story, Twitter and Facebook both censored the story and Americans sharing the story on the basis that it could be Russian disinformation.”