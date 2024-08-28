Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) is urging a Missouri court to ensure that an illegal alien, accused of killing 12-year-old Travis Wolfe earlier this year, remains locked up on a $500,000 bond.

Endrina Bracho of Venezuela was charged in March with one count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of child endangerment, and one count of driving without a license after allegedly causing a December 2023 crash that left Wolfe dead and his parents, Timothy and Stephanie Wolfe, seriously injured.

Travis Wolfe, whose twelfth birthday was the day after the crash, was rushed to a nearby hospital in Hazelwood, Missouri, with life-threatening injuries. Travis was placed on life support and died on March 6 from his injuries.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials told Breitbart News that the agency cannot comment on Bracho’s immigration history “due to privacy,” but Hazelwood police said Bracho is in the U.S. illegally from Venezuela.

Bracho has been in jail on a $500,000 bond pending trial. Next month, Bracho is due back in court for a bond reduction hearing.

Hawley, in a letter to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, is asking the presiding judge to keep Bracho’s bond at half a million dollars:

Ms. Bracho is clearly a serious danger to the Missouri public — because of her, a child is dead. As should be obvious, her likelihood of offending again upon release is high. The facts surrounding Travis’s death are evidence of Ms. Bracho’s systematic contempt for the law: her defiance of immigration law, driver licensing laws, and basic traffic laws all led to this horrific incident. All of this militates against a reduction in her bond. [Emphasis added] I urge, in the strongest possible terms, that Ms. Bracho’s existing $500,000 bond be kept in place. [Emphasis added]

In April, Hawley asked Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the case, to which he said he was unfamiliar.

“I know you think your policies are a success, you’ve sat right there in that chair and told me over and over ‘our policies are working’ … maybe they’re working for your political objectives whatever they may be, I don’t know, but they’re not working for Laken Riley or Travis Wolfe … they are a travesty,” Hawley told Mayorkas.

