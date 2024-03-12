A woman — whom Hazelwood, Missouri, police described as “here illegally from Venezuela” — is now charged with killing 12-year-old Travis Wolfe in a crash that left him and his parents fighting for their lives. Wolfe died on March 6.

Endrina Bracho of Venezuela was charged in March with one count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of child endangerment, and one count of driving without a license after allegedly causing a crash that left Wolfe dead and his parents, Timothy and Stephanie Wolfe, seriously injured.

According to court records that FOX 2 Now reviewed, Bracho “is here illegally from Venezuela” and was driving in the wrong lane on December 20, 2023, in St. Louis County with her two children in the vehicle when she allegedly caused a head-on collision with the Wolfe family.

According to police, Bracho was driving 75 mph despite the speed limit being 40 mph.

Travis Wolfe, whose twelfth birthday was the next day, was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Travis was placed on life support and died on March 6 from his injuries. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the Wolfe family.

Timothy and Stephanie Wolfe were sent to a different hospital, also with serious injuries.

“Travis James Wolfe ran and jumped into the arms of Jesus on March 6, 2024, at the too young age of 12,” Travis’s obituary reads:

Travis had a giant, kind, and loving heart. He loved his family and friends and the time they spent together. He had an infectious laugh and smile with a wonderful sense of humor, he could always make everyone smile. Travis was always known for his helpful spirit. Travis was a St. Louis Blues fan, and an absolute hockey fanatic! His wonderful spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved him. [Emphasis added]

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials told Breitbart News that the agency cannot comment on Bracho’s immigration history “due to privacy.”

Hazelwood police, though, echoed what has come to light in court records, telling the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Bracho “is here illegally from Venezuela and poses a serious flight risk.”

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said Travis’s death is the result of “an open border.”

“Travis Wolfe, a 12-year old Missouri boy killed by an illegal migrant,” Hawley wrote on Twitter. “This is what an open border does. Say his name.”

Similar to Travis’s death, a five-time deported illegal alien was charged in February for hitting and killing ten-year-old Alex “AJ” Wise while he was walking home from school in Midland, Texas.

Likewise, in 2023, 11-year-old Aiden Clark was killed on his first day of school after an illegal alien from Haiti crashed into his school bus in Clark County, Ohio — sparking outrage from the local community.

Bracho remains in St. Louis County custody on a $500,000 bail. She has a bond reduction hearing scheduled for March 15.

