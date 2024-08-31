Since choosing Minnesota Gov. Tim “Stolen Valor” Walz as her running mate, incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris has seen her lead in Minnesota cut in half.

Back in July, just after Kamala’s coup successfully drove His Fraudulency Joe Biden out of the presidential race, Kamala enjoyed a ten-point lead over former President Trump. A KTSP/SurveyUSA poll had Kamala sitting comfortably at 50 percent support to Trump’s 40 percent.

Much has happened since that poll was taken between July 23-25. Namely, she chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate. She also enjoyed a four-day campaign commercial known as a convention and saw it backed by billions and billions of dollars in free corporate media propaganda.

And yet…

This same KTSP/SurveyUSA poll, taken after the convention, between August 27-29, now finds Kamala is only up by five points. She’s under 50 with 48 percent support, while Trump sits at 43 percent:

After what many consider a successful Democratic National Convention in Chicago where Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz launched their campaign as running mates, our new KSTP/SurveyUSA poll shows Harris’ lead in Minnesota cut in half from a month ago.” According to our poll, Harris now leads Republican Donald Trump by five points, 48% to 43%, with four percent preferring another candidate and five percent undecided. Last month, Harris, in her first appearance in our poll as the Democratic presidential nominee, had a 10-point lead, 50% to 40%.

What’s especially interesting is that in the RealClearPolitics average poll of Minnesota polls, Trump is only down 5.5 points in Minnesota. Against Biden, Trump was down only three points. There is an informed school of thought that once this race levels out, the Trump v. Harris polls will look a lot like the Trump v. Biden polls before Biden’s disastrous debate dropped the bottom out of his campaign.

Trump was beating Biden before that debate.

Another state to watch for this possibility is Virginia. Prior to the debate, the race between Trump and Biden was close to tied. Since Kamala’s successful coup, we only have two polls out of Virginia, both of which show CacklyMcNeverBorderCzar up by only three points.

Virginia’s governor belies the race in Virginia is in play…

“The latest public poll has Kamala up a bit, but in the margin of error, so Virginia is competitive, let’s be serious,” Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) said during a Wednesday interview with Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade. “And the fact that we’re having this conversation that Virginia is competitive when Joe Biden won by 10 points in 2020, is stunning, and I think it’s reflective of the fact that key issues on voters’ minds are the economy and the border.”

If Minnesota and Virginia are in play, and that looks more likely than not, Harris will have to pull a perfect inside straight-flush to win in November, while Trump enjoys all kinds of pathways.

