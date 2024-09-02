Vice President Kamala Harris opted to debut another accent during her stop in the key swing state of Michigan on Labor Day Monday.

Harris found herself under a bit of scrutiny during a campaign stop in Detroit, Michigan, where during part of her speech, Harris said, “You betta thank a union member for sick leave! You betta thank a union member for paid leave! You betta thank a union member for vacation time!”

However, many could not help but notice that Harris’s voice took on an accent during that spiel.

LISTEN:

“Holy moly. What the heck kind of accent is she even trying to mimic?” one X user wrote.

“Amazing how is she is given a pass for this nonsense,” another noted.

“I have lived in MI for 35 years and I can confirm no one talks like that. Her accent is as fake as her candidacy,” another said.

This, of course, is far from the first time Harris has been under fire for changing her accent depending on what part of the country she is campaigning in. While campaigning in Georgia in July, Harris unleashed a fake southern accent, reminding many of twice-failed President Hillary Clinton’s attempts to do the same.

She previously incorporated an accent while speaking in Detroit in August.

“You know the one thing about all of us is we like hard work. Hard work is good work. Hard work is good work,” Harris said at the time with an audible twang in her voice.

“The thing that we like about hard work is we have fun doing hard work,” she added.

It should be noted that Harris wore earbuds while boarding her plane to Detroit on Monday in a move that many say was deliberate to avoid speaking to the press.