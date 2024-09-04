A Haitian migrant is accused of molesting a 10-year-old boy in Mansfield, Massachusetts, after he was reportedly flown into the United States last year through President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s parole pipeline.

Akim Marc Desire, an 18-year-old Haitian national, was arrested late last month by the Mansfield Police Department and charged with indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

According to a report from Fox News, Desire allegedly molested a 10-year-old boy who lived next door to him in the area. A day after his arrest, Desire was arraigned in Attleboro, Massachusetts, District Court on the child sex crime charges.

Desire was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents following the arraignment and he remains in federal custody.

Desire, Fox News reports, was flown into the U.S. in June 2023 through Biden and Harris’s controversial CHNV program — the parole process created by the administration that has successfully brought hundreds of thousands of Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans to the U.S.

Last month, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas temporarily shut down the CHNV program over reports of widespread fraud and abuse. Just weeks later, though, DHS restarted the program.

