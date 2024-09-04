Illegal Alien Charged with Five Counts of Child Rape on Martha’s Vineyard

An illegal alien is now accused of raping a child numerous times on Martha’s Vineyard — the elite island off the coast of Massachusetts where the likes of former President Obama and billionaire Oprah Winfrey are known to vacation during the summer.

Warley Neto, a 24-year-old illegal alien from Brazil, first crossed the United States-Mexico border near Paso Del Norte, Texas, in March 2018.

Just a week later, Neto was given a Notice to Appear (NTA) before a federal immigration judge by Border Patrol and released from Department of Homeland Security (DHS) custody into the U.S. interior.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents issued a detainer against Neto, requesting custody of him, in February 2023 after he was arrested on Martha’s Vineyard and charged with strangulation or suffocation, assault and battery on a family household member, and making threats to commit a crime.

For those charges, Neto was found guilty and sentenced to 364 days in prison. All but 90 days, though, of that sentence were suspended. Neto, likely thanks to Massachusett’s sanctuary state policy, was not turned over to ICE agents.

In January of this year, ICE agents again issued a detainer against Neto after he was arrested by the Tisbury Police Department on Martha’s Vineyard for five counts of child rape and five counts of enticing a minor under 16 years old.

The charges were then elevated to the Dukes County Superior Court, where Neto was indicted. Last month, Neto was turned over to ICE agents after the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office honored the detainer lodged against him.

